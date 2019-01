The Weakley County Financial Management Committee meets Thursday morning to elect officers.

The committee will elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

The committee will also nominate a Weakley County Attorney. Allison Whitledge currently serves as the county attorney.

The Weakley County Financial Management Committee members are: District 1 Commissioner Dennis Doster, District 3 Commissioner James Roy Pope, District 5 Commissioner Larry Taylor, District 7 Commissioner David Hawks, County Mayor Jake Bynum, Director of Schools Randy Frazier, and County Road Supervisor Charles Ross.

The committee meets Thursday morning at 9:00 at the Board of Education/Board of Finance conference room in Dresden.