A Weakley County Jail inmate is accused of coercing a victim to change her statement.

According to an affidavit, while Martin Police Investigator Sarah Rogers was reviewing phone recordings from the Weakley County Jail, 23-year-old Robert Thomas, of Martin, was heard coercing the victim to change her statement in an active case against him.

Thomas is charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Vandalism in a Christmas Eve shooting incident that happened on Meadowbrook Drive in Martin.

Thomas is accused of firing several shots in the direction of the victim’s residence, with at least one bullet traveling through the house.

Thomas is facing an additional charge of Coercion or Persuasion of a Witness. He remains in the Weakley County Jail.