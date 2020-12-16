Weakley County law enforcement officers took 60 less-fortunate children Christmas shopping Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says each child was given a copy of the book “Sheriff Smith and Justice” written by Investigator Eric Smith.

The children were also given Bibles, McDonald’s gift certificates, and blankets.

Officers also escorted the children to get clothes and toys.

The funds used for the event were raised through the “Shop with Sheriff Smith” Golf Tournament and donations from Weakley County citizens.

Captain McGowan says members of Weakley County’s law enforcement thank the local businesses, golfers and golf tournament sponsors, Walmart, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and everyone who donated money.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Dresden Police Department, Gleason Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Martin Police Department, Sharon Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, UT Martin Public Safety, and Weakley County 911 all participated in the event.