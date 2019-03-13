A Gleason man accused of showing children pornography is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

59-year-old Clarence Grantham was arrested Tuesday by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department after investigators interviewed several 10-year-old girls.

Along with showing them pornography, the children said Grantham gave them cigarettes and possibly marijuana.

Grantham told investigators that there had been photos on his phone of the girls in the nude, but he had deleted them and that the girls took the photos themselves.

Sheriff’s investigators and Gleason Police officers searched Grantham’s home and found pornographic movies, meth, drug pipes, multiple cell phones, and a computer tower.

Grantham is charged with indecent exposure, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the case is still under investigation and investigators are still going through Grantham’s cell phones and computer and more serious charges could be issued.

A second person in the house, 36-year-old Brandy Leeann Manuel, was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia. She also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Grantham’s bond is $50,000 and bond for Manuel was set at $2,500.