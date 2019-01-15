A Weakley County man charged with shooting his nephew multiple times last August pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Weakley County Circuit Court.

69-year-old Dennis Ray Harbinson appeared via video conferencing from the Weakley County Jail and entered a not guilty plea to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Harbinson was charged last August after deputies were called to the Christmasville community between Greenfield and McKenzie and found 61-year-old Linder Harbinson had been shot multiple times with a .45-caliber handgun.

Linder Harbinson survived the shooting.

Dennis Ray Harbinson is being held in the Weakley County Jail on a $10,000 bond and will be back in court on February 11th.