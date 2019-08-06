A Weakley County man is charged with violating the sex offender registry after being located at a different address.

37-year-old Raymond Dorsett Isbell was located Friday at a residence on Taylor Street in Dresden by Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Terry McDade and Dresden Police Officer Tyler Verner .

Isbell is on the sex offender registry list and is supposed to be living in South Fulton.

Isbell admitted to the officers that he is living at the Taylor Street location, but records show he did not notify authorities of his change of address, violating the sex offender registry.

Isbell is being held in the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear tomorrow in General Sessions Court.