A Weakley County man is wanted after allegedly stabbing another man early Sunday morning near Dresden.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 47-year-old Larry Ogle is wanted for aggravated assault.

McGowan says Sunday morning around 2:15, sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Stallings Road east of Dresden where they found 32-year-old Randal Lee Cowan had been stabbed twice in the chest.

Cowan was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where he has since been released.

Ogle fled the scene and authorities are still searching for him.

Captain McGowan says the case is still under investigation.

