A Weakley County man is wanted after allegedly stabbing another man early Sunday morning near Dresden.
Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 47-year-old Larry Ogle is wanted for aggravated assault.
McGowan says Sunday morning around 2:15, sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Stallings Road east of Dresden where they found 32-year-old Randal Lee Cowan had been stabbed twice in the chest.
Cowan was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where he has since been released.
Ogle fled the scene and authorities are still searching for him.
Captain McGowan says the case is still under investigation.