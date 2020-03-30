The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to close, courthouses to close their doors to the public, industries to reduce their workforce, and restaurants to adapt to curbside or delivery only service.

It’s what Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum calls the “new normal.”

(AUDIO)

In discussing the authority of issuing a “shelter in place” or mandatory closings, Bynum says…

(AUDIO)

While the Weakley County Courthouse and other county offices are closed to the public, the county is still working and providing services.

A list of all departments, contact phone numbers, email listings and more information can be found on the county’s website at weakleycountytn.gov.