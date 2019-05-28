The Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center Committee meets this afternoon to discuss the budget for next year.

This afternoon’s agenda includes a discussion on the facility’s computer hardware and software needs, as well as a review of the proposed 2019-20 operating budget.

The Nursing Home Committee includes Weakley County Commissioners Bobby Dunlap, Larry Hudson, Greg Usery, Gary Eddings, Dale Overton, and Donnie Essary.

The Committee meets this afternoon at 5:00 in the center’s activity room.