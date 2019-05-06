The Weakley County Public Safety Committee meets Tuesday morning.

The committee will discuss a budget transfer for the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center, as well as, a budget amendment resolution for the Chancery Court Clerk and Master.

The committee will also discuss the quarterly report from the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

The Weakley County Public Safety Committee meets Tuesday morning at 9:00 in the conference room of the Weakley County Board of Education and Department of Finance building in Dresden.