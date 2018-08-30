The Weakley County Highway Department Building took a step toward getting a facelift Wednesday morning as the Public Works Committee discussed making renovations to the 40-year-old building.

Representatives from Henson Construction and TLM Associates presented plans to the committee with ideas of how to efficiently use the space where the building sits.

While there are still several steps to go before the proposal reaches the Weakley County Commission, County Road Supervisor Charles Ross says he’s just glad the committee is taking a look at it.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, the committee voted for Henson Construction and TLM Associates to conduct a topographical survey of the highway department building and land before any other action would be taken.

