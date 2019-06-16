The Weakley County Public Works Committee meets Monday morning to discuss the Solid Waste and Highway Department budgets for next year.

The committee will discuss budgets for both departments before they move on to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee.

The Public Works Committee will also hear an update on the Zayo Group’s project correcting mistakes made when installing cable lines along roadways in the northern part of Weakley County as well as an update on the current and future bridge work in the county.

The Weakley County Public Works Committee meets Monday morning at 9:00 in the conference room of the Department of Finance office in Dresden.