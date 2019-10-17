Area residents are invited to a community event tomorrow where they can share stories on experiences that have shaped their views on race.

The Weakley County Reconciliation Project is hosting the event titled, “Community Stories on Matters of Race” Saturday from 9:00 until noon at First Methodist Church in Martin.

The program features two panel discussions featuring Weakley County residents and a video presentation highlighting the inspiration behind the Project.

Randy Cooper and Robert Nunley are among the seven panelists for Saturday’s event, and Mr. Nunley tells Thunderbolt Radio News the program is intended to build stronger relationships through meaningful discussions.

Rev. Cooper says the hope of those involved in the program is to foster an environment of understanding, respect, and healing.

Other panelists include: Mike Hinds, Melinda Meador, Brian Clardy, Donna Massey, and Henry Parker.

A question and answer session will follow the panels.