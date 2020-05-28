With record-high unemployment across the state due to businesses closing to slow the spread of COVID-19, Weakley County reported the second-lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 9.6 percent.

Weakley County narrowly missed the top spot by two-tenths of a percent just below Fayette County’s 9.4 percent.

Hardeman County’s jobless rate in April was 9.7 percent.

Fayette, Weakley, and Hardeman were the only counties in the state with unemployment rates below 10 percent in April.

Obion County was in the top five lowest unemployment at 10.3 percent.

Sevier County recorded Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate for the month. The county’s new jobless figure of 29.5 percent represents a staggering spike of 26 percentage points when compared to its revised March rate of 3.5 percent.

Statewide, unemployment reached a historic high in April. The seasonally adjusted rate of 14.7 percent surpassed the previous all-time high figure of 12.9 percent in January 1983.