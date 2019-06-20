The Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center Committee meets this afternoon to finalize the 2019-20 budget.

On the agenda will be approval of the 2018-19 budget adjustments and line item transfers, approval of the 2018-19 audit contract, approval of the 2019-20 operating budget, and approval of the 2019-20 workers’ comp coverage.

The Nursing Home Committee consists of commissioners Bobby Dunlap, Larry Hudson, Greg Usery, Gary Eddings, Dale Overton, and Donnie Essary.

The committee meets this afternoon at 5:00 in the center’s activity room.