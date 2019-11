The Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center Committee Board meets tonight for its monthly meeting.

On the agenda will be a review of employee turnover, discuss employees’ Christmas, and representatives from Alexander, Thompson, Arnold, PLLC will present the 2018-19 nursing home audit.

The residents’ Christmas dinner is also set for Saturday, December 7th at 4:00.

The committee board meets tonight at 5:00 in the center’s Activity Room.