The Weakley County Relay for Life is tonight at Hardy Graham Stadium parking lot at UT Martin.

The county-wide event begins at 5:00 and features lots of entertainment and activities.

Chairperson Linda Ramsey tells Thunderbolt Radio News why Relay for Life is such an important event.

Miss Ramsey says cures for cancer are being discovered through research funded in part by Relay for Life.

Tonight’s event also includes the luminary ceremony at 9:30 honoring those who have fought or are currently fighting the disease. Luminaries may be purchased throughout the evening for $5 dollars.