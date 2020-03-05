The Weakley County School Board meets tonight to go over a light agenda for the month of March.

During tonight’s meeting, the board will recognize SCOPE participants Molly Maddox and Caroline Killebrew from Dresden High School; Elijah Young and Chasney Brawner from Gleason High School; Maura Shelton and Bryce Holliman from Greenfield High School, and Katy Cursey and Kizer Riley from Westview High School.

On the agenda tonight, board members will consider to approve the 2020-21 school calendar, and athletic practice during the school day.

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 at Sharon School.