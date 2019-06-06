The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon to discuss the School Director’s contract.

The school board annually reviews the contract of Director of Schools Randy Frazier and will consider to approve his contract during tonight’s meeting.

In other business, the School Board will discuss the meal charge policy for next year and approve abolishing the full-time Chemistry position at Westview High School due to a decrease in enrollment.

The board will also recognize Weakley County teachers who received tenure and the Greenfield Research Team will make a presentation of the project that won them the State Championship earlier this year.

The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon at 5:00 at the Weakley County Board of Education.