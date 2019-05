The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon at Westview High School.

The board will get an update from Director of Federal Projects Betsi Foster.

Also on this month’s agenda will be approving the meal charge policy, and approving the federal project application and budgets for the 2019-20 school year under the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001.

This afternoon’s school board meeting is at 5:00 at Westview High School and is open to the public.