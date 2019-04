The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon at Martin Elementary School for its regular monthly meeting.

On the agenda will be an update from Food Service Director Trista Snider, the Social Studies, CTE, and Spanish textbook adoptions for 2019-20, approving James Brasfield as a volunteer coach for Dresden High School baseball, and budget amendments and resolutions.

