The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday night in Dresden.

The board will hear from Bethany Allen on Coordinated School Health, and consider to approve budget amendments and resolutions.

School Board Chairman Steve Van Trease tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the School Board will be focusing on over the coming weeks…

Van Trease says the board will soon be buckling down to work on next year’s school budget.

Thursday night’s Weakley County School Board meeting is at 5:00 at Dresden Elementary School.