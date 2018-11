The Weakley County School Board meets tonight at 5:00 at Greenfield School.

On tonight’s agenda will be a presentation from Jim Crone of TRANE, and an update from Supervisor of Secondary Education Donald Ray High.

The board will also consider to approve the hiring of Ontario McNeil as volunteer girls basketball coach at Greenfield.

The board will also take a look at several policy revisions and approve a number of field trips.

