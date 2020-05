The Weakley County School Board is pursuing action to dismiss a tenured teacher on unnamed charges.

During Thursday night’s virtual school board meeting, the board’s attorney, Samuel Jackson, explained the process.

(AUDIO)

After the school board voted in favor of approving the charges, Mr. Jackson gave further instruction.

(AUDIO)

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News that since it is a legal matter, he cannot provide further information at this time.