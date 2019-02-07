The Weakley County School Board will discuss school safety and music and art education when it meets tonight at Gleason School.

During tonight’s monthly meeting, the school board will hear an update from Weakley County Safe Schools Coordinator Lorna Benson.

The board will also discuss music and art education, and will also set a graduation date for the county’s high school seniors.

Also on the agenda tonight will be a consideration to approve the first reading of a new school board policy on the Administration of Opioid Antagonist.

The board will also consider approving the hire of Carla Craddock as a volunteer coach at Gleason.

The Weakley County School Board meets tonight at 5:00 at Gleason School.