Pre-registration for Weakley County Schools Pre-K and Kindergarten is today until 5:00.

Pre-registration is taking place at Martin Primary, Dresden Elementary, Greenfield Elementary, Gleason School, and Sharon Elementary.

For Kindergarten, children must 5 years old on or before August 15, 2019 and for Pre-K, children must 4 years of age on or before August 15, 2019.

Records needed for Kindergarten and Pre-K include: Tennessee immunization record, certified copy of birth certificate, Social Security number, proof of physical exam.

Additional records needed for Pre-K pre-registration are: proof of residency and proof of income.