Weakley County Schools released a progress report Thursday on the county’s School Resource Officer program, which will assign an officer to each campus throughout the county.

According to a release from Coordinator of Safe Schools Lorna Benson and Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Commander Captain Terry McDade, applicants for the SRO program who successfully completed an initial interview with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office or Martin Police Department were referred to the newly-formed Weakley County SRO Oversight Committee for an interview.

The Oversight Committee is made up of sheriff’s office staff, Martin Police Department staff, local chiefs of police, board of education officials, school administrators, and parent representatives.

Captain McDade says six applicants were interviewed and the committee voted on recommendations.

McDade says the next step will be for the school principals to contact the local school board member, their local chief of police, and, if possible, the mayor of their city, for an informal “meet and greet” with the applicants.

Sheriff Mike Wilson, who spearheaded the SRO program, says while the ultimate hiring decision will be made by him and the school principal, it was important to have local officials involved as the program gets started.

