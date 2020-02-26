The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department continues to receive calls regarding phone scams.

Captain Randall McGowan says a scam could cost you thousands of dollars.

Captain McGowan urges residents to warn older or elderly family members about these scams, especially if the scammer is asking for money up-front for a prize or if they’re asking for money cards or iTunes cards.

McGowan reminds citizens that the IRS and Social Security Administration does not call, and that there’s not a “debtors prison” so if someone calls and says you’ll go to jail if you don’t send money, that it’s a scam.

If you receive a call and believe it’s a scam, Captain McGowan says to call the Sheriff’s Department before you send any money.