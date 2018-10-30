The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign this week surrounding Halloween.

“Booze It and Lose It” is a statewide campaign to increase impaired-driving enforcement and reduce fatal crashes.

Captain Terry McDade says extra deputies will be working through Halloween night looking for impaired drivers and trying to keep families safe while trick or treating.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office provides grant funding to support the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the “Booze It and Lose It” holiday campaign.

