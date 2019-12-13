Now through New Year’s Day, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office “Booze It and Lose It” campaign to increase enforcement against impaired-driving.

Sheriff’s Captain Terry McDade says the Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies working the roadways looking for impaired drivers, seat belt violations, and distracted drivers to make Weakley County roadways safer this holiday season.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in the vehicle.

The state Highway Safety Office provides grant funding to support Weakley County Sheriff’s Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the “Booze It and Lose It” holiday campaign.