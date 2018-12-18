The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement during the holiday season.

Captain Terry McDade says the statewide “Booze It & Lose It” campaign will run through January 1st.

McDade says the Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on the roads looking for impaired drivers, seatbelt violations, and aggressive driving during the holiday period.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in the vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office provides grant funding to support Weakley County Sheriff’s Department to increase enforcement efforts during the “Booze It & Lose It” holiday campaign.

