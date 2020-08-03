The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning burglary and theft near Greenfield.

Captain Randall McGowan says around 4:30 Monday morning, a burglary was reported at a home on Meridian Road.

Captain McGowan says the residents were home at the time and confronted one of the suspects before they ran from the house.

Several items were reportedly taken from the house.

McGowan says a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 364-5454. Your identity will be kept secret.