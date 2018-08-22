The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to get drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives this Labor Day.

The enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, runs through Labor Day, September 3rd.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Terry McDade says during this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

McDade adds that it’s not a ticketing campaign, but a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives.

