The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a phone scam with the caller claiming to be from the Social Security office.

Captain Randall McGowan says several residents have reported the scam saying the caller tells the person there is an incident happening in Texas involving either their Social Security number, a car rented in their name, or some other information, and claiming illegal narcotics are involved.

The caller then asks the victim to forward money to clear up the incident.

Captain McGowan says these calls are all scams and reminds residents to not send any money to anyone you don’t know.

He also says to never give out your Social Security number or date of birth over the phone to someone who calls you.