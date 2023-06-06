June 6, 2023
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting near Martin

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday morning on Haygood Road in Martin.

Sheriff Terry McDade says deputies arrived around 4:20 and found a 46-year-old male deceased from a gunshot wound.

McDade says the shooter is a 17-year-old juvenile.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Investigators are still at the scene and further information will be released later in the day.

