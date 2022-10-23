Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning in Sidonia.
Sheriff Terry McDade says the incident happened on Adams Road and began as a verbal domestic situation.
Investigators believe the female victim was leaving in a vehicle when she was shot through the driver’s side window. The male then shot himself sometime later.
Sheriff McDade says the names of the victims are being withheld at this time.