Weakley County has been chosen to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program.

Currently in its third year, PEP evaluates potential properties, advising counties on where investment may be most beneficial and how sites can be improved to attract prospective companies.

With the assistance of site selection firm Austin Consulting, PEP benefits participating counties by providing guidance on site planning for future industrial development projects.

PEP selection was based on the demonstrated local need for industrial properties and the county’s ability to assemble viable properties with market potential.

Weakley County joins Shelby and Marion counties in this round of the program’s assessment.

