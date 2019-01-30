Weakley County’s Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee recommended a further study into a potential community room and safe room for the county.

The HEED Committee heard a presentation Wednesday morning from County Commissioner Dennis Doster on the potential building, which Doster said would serve the whole county.

Doster says the safe room would hold around 1,100 people and withstand an EF-5 tornado.

The proposed building would also house the Weakley County Ag Extension office, giving that department more room than it currently has in the courthouse basement, and the Weakley County Office on Aging.

Doster says when the Ag Extension office moves into its potential new office, the Veterans Services office would move to the current Ag Extension office, giving it room to meet with more than one veteran at a time.

The estimated cost of the building is $4 million dollars, with a possible FEMA grant covering 75 percent of the cost.

The proposed location of the building is the lot between Dresden Middle School and the American Legion building on Highway 22.

The HEED Committee voted seven to nothing to further study the project. No other action was taken.