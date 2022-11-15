Weakley Co. Trustee Marci Floyd honored at state County Official Conference in Murfreesboro

During last week’s County Official Association of Tennessee Conference in Murfreesboro, Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President for the Trustees Association.

Floyd stated, “It has been a successful year within our association. I surrounded myself with the best team and with them all of our goals were accomplished.”

Bedford County Trustee Tonya Davis had these words to say, “Honorable Marci Floyd, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for your hard work, professionalism, and true commitment serving as our TCTA President. You are an amazing beautiful soul and I have been blessed to have served with such a dedicated person. Thanks again for a great year!”

Floyd has served as Weakley County Trustee since 2008.