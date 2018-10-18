The death of a Weakley County woman is still under investigation by the TBI and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

The body of 43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett was found October 8th in a field along Mount Vernon Road between Sharon and Sidonia, three miles from her home.

Bennett had been reported the previous Friday.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says investigators have determined Bennett was last seen walking along Mount Vernon Road around 10:00 that Friday, October 5th.

In an email response to Thunderbolt Radio News, Devine says there are no new details in the case, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI or Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

