Weakley County’s 2018-19 audit showed the county’s financial condition was strong.

Auditors stated that the county is well within its budget and the more stringent financial policies and guidelines set by the county commission and management.

While no financial issues were reported, there were two findings in the audit.

The first noted competitive bids were not solicited for the purchase of bullet resistant barriers for the courthouse, and the second showed the duties of maintaining accounting records and receipting and depositing funds were not segregated adequately at the Weakley County Solid Waste Management Convenience Center.

Director of Finance John Liggett stated those findings would be corrected.