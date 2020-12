Weakley County Archives will use a $3,800 dollar state grant to help preserve deed and trustee books dating back to the 1800s.

Amy Pullen with the Weakley County Archives has been working with the state on the grant and tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

The grant was obtained through Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office.

Pullen is also proud of another project for Weakley County Archives…

(AUDIO)

Secretary Hargett was on hand Wednesday for the grant presentation.