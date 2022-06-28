Weakley County Assessor David Tuck honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Weakley County Assessor of Property David Tuck has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers.

The award was presented on behalf of the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO) by the Executive Director, Will Denami.

“The Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers recognizes with deep appreciation the accomplishments of David Tuck whose career of service to Weakley County in the profession of property assessment within the state of Tennessee is marked with distinction, honor and excellence,” said TNAAO Executive Director Will Denami.

Denami further said “David has been a friend and advisor to myself and so many other people across this state throughout the years. David developed a wealth of knowledge and experience from his long career including the nine years he worked for the Division of Property Assessments before he was first elected as Assessor in 1996. As Assessor, David has been instrumental in guiding the TNAAO including when he served as President in 2001-2002. David’s contributions have been recognized many times over the years with awards including West TN Assessor of the Year in 2011, the Leadership Award in 2013, Outstanding Executive Board Member in 2017, and now with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.”

“Well, I have never been about receiving awards, but, I have been about trying to help people. I have always felt like it was an honor to be the Assessor and you have a responsibility to treat people fairly and really try to help as many people as you can. I have been fortunate to have a truly amazing team, which, really is what makes the office work. You have to have good people on your team and treat them well and make sure we are always taking care of the people of Weakley County. I feel fortunate to serve as Assessor and will always be thankful to the people of Weakley County for giving me this opportunity and trust” said Tuck.

The Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO) is a professional organization composed of the elected officials serving as Assessors of Property in Tennessee. The TNAAO’s purpose is to work on behalf of the people of our great state to ensure fairness and uniformity in statutes regarding the assessment of property, as well as, to promote excellence through best practices and professionalism amongst those charged with this vital task.