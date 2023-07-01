Weakley County authorities investigate shooting incident

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot himself Friday night following an incident on Harvey Donoho Road.

Sheriff Terry McDade says a deputy responded to a 9-1-1 call at a residence and while they were talking with family members, a man began screaming at the deputy.

The man reportedly got out of his semi-truck holding a rifle and fired it. He then got back in his truck and drove a short distance down the road and stopped.

Sheriff McDade says more officers arrived and tried to contact the man several times with no success.

When they opened the truck door they found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

No one else was injured and the name of the subject is not being released at this time.