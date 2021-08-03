Weakley County authorities investigating animal cruelty case in death of dogs

**WARNING: The images below may be disturbing. All photos courtesy of Amber Reynolds and Halfway Home Animal Rescue, Inc.**

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty after three dogs were found dead in cages at the edge of a field in the southern area of the county.

Investigator Marty Plunk tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the persons responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Marty Plunk at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.