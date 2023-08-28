Weakley County Book Bus to launch next summer, Book Drive next month

United Way of West Tennessee will hold a book drive next month to help launch the Weakley County Book Bus next summer.

United Way’s Olivia Abernathy says thanks to a donation from Weakley County Schools, the bus will travel around the county to bridge the gap in literacy resources.

(AUDIO)

To help launch the project, a book drive will be held on September 15th in Gleason.

(AUDIO)

The Book Bus will launch next summer and embark on its mission to engage children and families in various locations throughout Weakley County.