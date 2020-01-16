A Westview High School student is facing a juvenile assault charge following an incident Wednesday on a Weakley County School bus.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department contacted Transportation Supervisor Ron Byington late Wednesday afternoon asking for his assistance in their investigation, with a review of bus camera video substantiating the report.

According to Byington, Sheriff’s Deputy Kristin Childress stated that based on the video, the Sheriff’s Department would be pursuing a petition to juvenile court for one of the students involved.

Byington says school administrators and the transportation department will address the incident by following school board disciplinary policy.

Byington urges parents who have concerns at any time to contact him or their school principal.