Weakley County Chamber Awards to be presented next month
Weakley County is about to name its 20th Weakley Countian of the Year, but community members will have to wait until April 18th to find out who that person will be.
Beginning in 2002, the Chamber has selected a Weakley Countian of the Year, Business of the Year, and Youth Achievement recipient.
Most recently, the Chamber has created the Emerging Leader Award.
Last year the recipients were Faron Collins, Dynamix, the Dresden FFA, and Courtney Echols.
The Weakley County Chamber Awards Banquet will be April 18th at the Boling University Center Ballroom.
Wednesday is the deadline to submit nominations and Friday is the deadline to make reservations to attend the event.
Weakley Countian of the Year
2002 – Clarence Junior Moore
2003 – Wendell Alexander
2004 – James H. Westbrook, Jr.
2005 – Paul Tinkle
2006 – Dr. Nick Dunagan
2007 – Thomas L. Moore
2008 – Jerry Brigance
2009 – Audrey Roberts
2010 – Joe Brasher
2011 – Mike Briggs
2012 – Houston Patrick
2013 – Betty Baker
2014 – John C. Clark
2015 – John Bucy
2016 – Danny A. Nanney
2017 – Jake Bynum
2018 – Robert Nunley
2019 – Cindy McAdams
2020 and 2021 – No Banquet
2022 – Faron Collins
Business of the Year
2002 – B & R Machine & Gear Corp.
2003 – Hamilton Ryker
2004 – Thunderbolt Radio & Digital
2005 – Southern Source Tool & Manufacturing Co.
2006 – Donaldson Brothers Rentals
2007 – Doyle Sims Trucking
2008 – A Country Pet Resort & Spa
2009 – Akin & Porter Produce Inc.
2010 – Road Runner Driving Academy, LLC
2011 – Harper’s Wrecker Service
2012 – JJ’s Quick Shop
2013 – E.T. Reavis & Son
2014 – Savant Learning Systems, Inc.
2015 – Bowlin Funeral Home
2016 – Yeargin Farms
2017 – Simply Southern Cafe & Catering
2018 – Huffstetler & Sons Seed, Inc.
2019 – The Mobile PC Guys
2020 and 2021 – No Banquet
2022 – Dynamix Physical Therapy
Youth Achievement
2002 – David McCall
2003 – Greenfield High School Chapter of Business Professionals of America
2004 – Greenfield High School Community First Leadership Team
2005 – No Winner
2006 – Alex Bynum
2007 – Cody Perkins
2008 – No Winner
2009 – Katie Snider
2010 – Maggie Belew
2011 – Coleen Perkins
2012 – Monica Bell
2013 – Carlie Vowell
2014 – No Winner
2015 – Mason Borneman
2016 – No Winner
2017 – Jordan Bell
2018 – CeCe Spencer
2019 – Anna Johnson
2020 and 2021 – No Banquet
2022 – Dresden FFA Chapter
Weakley County Young Professionals Emerging Leader Award
2016 – Elizabeth Pritchett
2017 – Suzanne Harper
2018 – Josh Pirtle
2019 – Jackie Johnson
2020 and 2021 – No Banquet
2022 – Courtney Echols