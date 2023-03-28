Weakley County Chamber Awards to be presented next month

Weakley County is about to name its 20th Weakley Countian of the Year, but community members will have to wait until April 18th to find out who that person will be.

Beginning in 2002, the Chamber has selected a Weakley Countian of the Year, Business of the Year, and Youth Achievement recipient.

Most recently, the Chamber has created the Emerging Leader Award.

Last year the recipients were Faron Collins, Dynamix, the Dresden FFA, and Courtney Echols.

The Weakley County Chamber Awards Banquet will be April 18th at the Boling University Center Ballroom.

Wednesday is the deadline to submit nominations and Friday is the deadline to make reservations to attend the event.

Weakley Countian of the Year

2002 – Clarence Junior Moore

2003 – Wendell Alexander

2004 – James H. Westbrook, Jr.

2005 – Paul Tinkle

2006 – Dr. Nick Dunagan

2007 – Thomas L. Moore

2008 – Jerry Brigance

2009 – Audrey Roberts

2010 – Joe Brasher

2011 – Mike Briggs

2012 – Houston Patrick

2013 – Betty Baker

2014 – John C. Clark

2015 – John Bucy

2016 – Danny A. Nanney

2017 – Jake Bynum

2018 – Robert Nunley

2019 – Cindy McAdams

2020 and 2021 – No Banquet

2022 – Faron Collins

Business of the Year

2002 – B & R Machine & Gear Corp.

2003 – Hamilton Ryker

2004 – Thunderbolt Radio & Digital

2005 – Southern Source Tool & Manufacturing Co.

2006 – Donaldson Brothers Rentals

2007 – Doyle Sims Trucking

2008 – A Country Pet Resort & Spa

2009 – Akin & Porter Produce Inc.

2010 – Road Runner Driving Academy, LLC

2011 – Harper’s Wrecker Service

2012 – JJ’s Quick Shop

2013 – E.T. Reavis & Son

2014 – Savant Learning Systems, Inc.

2015 – Bowlin Funeral Home

2016 – Yeargin Farms

2017 – Simply Southern Cafe & Catering

2018 – Huffstetler & Sons Seed, Inc.

2019 – The Mobile PC Guys

2020 and 2021 – No Banquet

2022 – Dynamix Physical Therapy

Youth Achievement

2002 – David McCall

2003 – Greenfield High School Chapter of Business Professionals of America

2004 – Greenfield High School Community First Leadership Team

2005 – No Winner

2006 – Alex Bynum

2007 – Cody Perkins

2008 – No Winner

2009 – Katie Snider

2010 – Maggie Belew

2011 – Coleen Perkins

2012 – Monica Bell

2013 – Carlie Vowell

2014 – No Winner

2015 – Mason Borneman

2016 – No Winner

2017 – Jordan Bell

2018 – CeCe Spencer

2019 – Anna Johnson

2020 and 2021 – No Banquet

2022 – Dresden FFA Chapter

Weakley County Young Professionals Emerging Leader Award

2016 – Elizabeth Pritchett

2017 – Suzanne Harper

2018 – Josh Pirtle

2019 – Jackie Johnson

2020 and 2021 – No Banquet

2022 – Courtney Echols