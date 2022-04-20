Weakley County Chamber hands out honors, recognitions at Awards Banquet

A capacity crowd welcomed back the annual Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet after the event was sidelined the past two years due to the pandemic.

Those receiving awards last night included Weakley County Prevention Coalition Director Courtney Echols with the Emerging Leader Award. (no photo available)

The Dresden High School FFA received the Youth Achievement Award.

Dynamix Physical Therapy and Fitness in Greenfield was named Business of the Year with Russ Huffstetler accepting.

Longtime Weakley County Municipal Electric System General Manager Faron Collins, who retired in February, was named Weakley Countian of the Year, with his daughters accepting the award on his behalf.

The event also served as the graduation for the First Community Bank Youth Leadership Class of 2022 and the Leadership Weakley County Class of 2022.