Out of abundance of caution and safety, the Weakley County Circuit and General Session Courts Office will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday.

Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew says if you have General Sessions Civil Court on Thursday at 10:00, your case has been reset to Monday, December 21 at 10:00.

If you have General Sessions Arraignment Court Thursday at 2:00, your case has been reset to Monday, January 4 at 2:00.

If you have General Sessions Review Court on Thursday at 3:00, your court date has been reset to Thursday, January 28 at 3:00.

If you have Traffic Court on Friday at 10:00, your case has been reset to Friday, January 22 at 10:00.

You may still drop off filings, motions or payments off at the courthouse. There is a black box located at the front entrance of the courthouse that will accept these things.

You can make payments online at courtfeepay.com or over the phone at 731-364-3455.